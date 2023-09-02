Swiss National Bank Sells 40,000 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $22,025,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,109,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,430 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

