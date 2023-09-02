Swiss National Bank Sells 5,500 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 132.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 304,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,009 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 89.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 105.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.63 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

