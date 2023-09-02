Swiss National Bank Sells 57,400 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $16,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 812,067 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.02 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

