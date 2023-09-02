Swiss National Bank Sells 58,300 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.51%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

