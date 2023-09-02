Swiss National Bank Sells 5,900 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.2 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

