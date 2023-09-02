Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SJW Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

