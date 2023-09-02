Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $729,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

