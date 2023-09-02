Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

