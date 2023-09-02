Swiss National Bank Sells 8,600 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Century Communities by 25.8% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 20,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $76.03 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

