Swiss National Bank Sells 8,700 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banner by 942.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banner by 177.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

