Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.