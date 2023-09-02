Swiss National Bank Sells 9,800 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AAR by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock worth $2,959,062. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

