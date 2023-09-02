Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

