Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park National by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park National by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Park National by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Price Performance

PRK stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Park National Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

