Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Trading Up 2.8 %

TOWN opened at $24.25 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

