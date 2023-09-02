Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) versus Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Union Group Public and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.02 -$141.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Thai Union Group Public and Tattooed Chef’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thai Union Group Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Thai Union Group Public and Tattooed Chef, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Union Group Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tattooed Chef 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,804.76%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Thai Union Group Public.

Summary

Thai Union Group Public beats Tattooed Chef on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses. It provides ambient seafood products, including tuna, sardines, salmon, mackerel, herring, and salmon for retail and wholesale customers; frozen and chilled seafood, such as shrimp, lobster, and crabs that are sold directly to restaurants, hotels, and caterers; ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve products, as well as bakery treats; marine ingredients for use in consumer goods, such as infant formula, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition; and pet care products comprising surimi-based fish snacks, canned cod liver, and wet seafood-based cat and dog foods. The company offers its products under the Chicken of the Sea, Genova, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, King Oscar, Mareblu, RÜGEN FISCH& Hawesta, Sealect, Fisho, QFresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo, Red lobster, Thammachart seafood, Zeavita, OMG Meat, Interpharma- ZEAvita, and Food and Beverage United brands. It also manufactures and distributes canned tuna and seafood, frozen foods and aquatic animals, pet food, frozen shrimps, animal feeds, ingredients product, and smoked salmon products. In addition, the company offers printing manufacturing, export and import, training and management, e-commerce, consultancy, technical, and property rental services. Further, it is involved in the packaging food products, tuna oil refinery, shrimp farming, and shrimp breeding and hatchery businesses. The company was formerly known as Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited and changed its name to Thai Union Group Public Company Limited in September 2015. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mueang Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

