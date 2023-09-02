The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

