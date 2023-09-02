The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe Sells 10,094 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

