Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

