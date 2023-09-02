Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
