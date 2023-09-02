Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

