Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.88 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $11.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.38. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

