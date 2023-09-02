Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

