TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.86. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,217. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

