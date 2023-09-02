Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 236 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,974 shares of company stock worth $7,634,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

