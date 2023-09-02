Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,770 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 639.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

OneMain Stock Up 1.9 %

OneMain stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

