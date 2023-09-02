Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 389.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,252,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 363,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,199.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

