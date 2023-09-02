Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1,194.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 328.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 149,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $167.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.30 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

