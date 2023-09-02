Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

