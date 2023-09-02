Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 12,099 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.27. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.