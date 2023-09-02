Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,412 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 511,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of INBX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

