Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 326 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC's holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.55.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

