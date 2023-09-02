Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $113,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.56 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

