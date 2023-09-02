Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $113,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

