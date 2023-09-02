Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 1,019.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PINE. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.94%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

