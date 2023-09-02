Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $119,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

