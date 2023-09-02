Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $120,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

