Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 698.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

