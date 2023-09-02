Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.78 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

