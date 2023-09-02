Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

