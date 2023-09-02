Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCOM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

