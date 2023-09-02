Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.81 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

