uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

