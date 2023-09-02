Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.38. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

