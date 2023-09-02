Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

UHS opened at $134.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

