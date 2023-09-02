US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

