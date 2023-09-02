Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial increased their price target on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $7,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,257,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 700,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 547,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

