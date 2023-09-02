Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTV opened at $168.10 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.41.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

