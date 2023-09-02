Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

