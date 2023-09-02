Warwick Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

