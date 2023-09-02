Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.7 %

WCN stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

